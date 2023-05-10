Network Advertising appoints Rahool Talukdar as Group Creative Director, Digital

Previosuly, Rahool, worked with Dentsu iProspect as Senior Creative Director.
Network Advertising, a prominent independent advertising agency in India, announces the appointment of Rahool Talukdar as group creative director, digital. Rahool, previously at Dentsu iProspect, brings over 15 years of rich experience, having worked across both mainline and digital agencies.
Rahool is captivated by the digital medium and the innovative ways in which brands can connect with audiences through new media storytelling. At Network, he shares, "I resonate with the creative freedom provided by an independent venture, where transparency and clear direction foster professional growth. I am thrilled to be a part of their growth story."
During his tenure at Dentsu iProspect, Rahool led a team responsible for award-winning work on a diverse range of accounts, including State Bank of India, Essilor, Fossil Luxury Watches, Biba Apparels, Angel One, Finolex Pipes, Switzerland Tourism, ICICI Direct, and Shaze Luxury, among others.
Akashneel Dasgupta, CCO, Network Advertising, expresses enthusiasm about Rahool's addition to the team, stating, "Rahool will help shape our future as a fully integrated agency. He possesses extensive experience in nurturing young talent and guiding them towards greater accomplishments. We look forward to an exciting future and exceptional work with him on board."
Vinod Nair, managing director, Network Advertising, underscores the significance of digital communication for the agency, saying, "Digital Communication is a crucial element in our integrated offering to clients. Under Rahool's creative leadership, I am eager to see him add value to our clients' businesses alongside his dynamic team."