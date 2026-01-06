Network18 appoints Eswaran Arasu as Branded Content Lead – South

Network18 has appointed Eswaran Arasu as its new branded content lead – South. He took on the role in January 2026 and will be based in Bengaluru.

In his new position, Arasu will be responsible for strengthening Network18’s branded content offerings across southern markets, working closely with brands and internal teams to build integrated content solutions.

Prior to joining Network18, Arasu served as AGM – branded content lead – south at HT Digital Streams, a role he held for over a year. Before that, he spent more than nine years with Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), where he held multiple roles across sales and branded content, progressing from assistant manager to manager.

Over the course of his career, Arasu has worked across corporate sales, B2B and B2C marketing, branded content, corporate branding, and marketing strategy. His earlier stints include roles at Writer Corporation and Crown Relocations, along with entrepreneurial experience as managing partner at Synergetic Inception Events.