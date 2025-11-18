Network18 appoints Kapil Sethi as head of technology

Network18 Media & Investments has named Kapil Sethi as head of technology for its digital, convergence and Center of Excellence functions. He joins the organisation after serving as head of technology at India Today, where he led technology operations for the group’s digital platforms.

Before India Today, Sethi spent more than seven years with NDTV Convergence, including as vice president–technology operations and earlier as head of IT operations. His earlier roles at NDTV also include senior project manager and manager–Tech Operations. He began his career with Cybage Software and later worked with GE in technology operations.

“I’m delighted to share that I’ve joined Network18 Media & Investments as head of technology (Digital, Convergence, CoE). It’s an exciting opportunity to contribute to one of India’s most dynamic media networks and help shape its digital and convergence technology roadmap. I look forward to collaborating with incredibly talented teams to drive innovation, scalability, and impact across platforms. Grateful for everyone who has been part of my journey so far—mentors, colleagues, and friends—your support and learning have been invaluable. Here’s to new beginnings and building the future of digital media together,” Sethi posted on LinkedIn.

Across his career, Sethi has worked across strategic leadership, operational efficiency and large-scale tech transformation projects in broadcast and digital media.