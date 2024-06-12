Network18 appoints Sanchayan Paul as CHRO-designate

Sanchayan has traversed many worlds spanning industries and roles and he joins from Modenik Lifestyle, a PE-backed enterprise that he landed into after journeying through companies as varied as Reliance Industries, Thomson Reuters, Eicher Consulting Services, Hutchison Essar Telecom and Vodafone. In between them, he also took an entrepreneurial journey and founded KaryaMitr, a tech-enabled platform for skill building and training aimed at the vernacular workspace.