Network18 appoints Sanchayan Paul as CHRO-designate

Paul joins from Modenik Lifestyle, a PE-backed enterprise.
Sanchayan Paul, a veteran HR professional with more than twenty-five years of experience, has joined Network18 as chief human resources officer (CHRO)-designate.
Sanchayan has traversed many worlds spanning industries and roles and he joins from Modenik Lifestyle, a PE-backed enterprise that he landed into after journeying through companies as varied as Reliance Industries, Thomson Reuters, Eicher Consulting Services, Hutchison Essar Telecom and Vodafone. In between them, he also took an entrepreneurial journey and founded KaryaMitr, a tech-enabled platform for skill building and training aimed at the vernacular workspace.
A post-graduate in management from XLRI Jamshedpur, Sanchayan graduated from Delhi University. He has also completed his Digital Business Leadership Programme from Cornell University.
Sanchayan, who lives in Bangalore will shift base to Mumbai.