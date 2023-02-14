Network18 appoints Vipul Manchanda as Vice President for Network18 Digital

Network18 Media has appointed Vipul Manchanda as vice president of Network18 Digital. He joins the media company from SingleInterface, a location management solution company for retail brands, where he worked as VP, new business development, India & SEA for more than a year. At Single Interface, he was responsible for establishing performance goals for NBD Team and for implementing intensive, ambitious sales & GTM strategies. Manchanda posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile and will be based out of Gurgaon.