Network18 appoints Vipul Manchanda as Vice President for Network18 Digital

Network18 Media has appointed Vipul Manchanda as vice president of Network18 Digital. He joins the media company from SingleInterface, a location management solution company for retail brands, where he worked as VP, new business development, India & SEA for more than a year. At Single Interface, he was responsible for establishing performance goals for NBD Team and for implementing intensive, ambitious sales & GTM strategies. Manchanda posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile and will be based out of Gurgaon.
A sales leader and a startup specialist with more than 20 years of experience in generating and building revenue with sustained growth across media including startups, Office Automation & BFSI industry, Vipul is a marketing and finance graduate from Punjab Technical University. He has also previously worked with magicpin, Star India, Greycells18 Media, Hindustan Times, HDFC Bank and Tata AIG General Insurance Company.