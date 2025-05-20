Network18 Connected appoints Pranav Bakshi as Chief Growth Officer

Network18 Connected, the digital-first arm of the Network18 Group, has appointed Pranav Bakshi as its chief growth officer. In this new role, Bakshi will be responsible for spearheading growth across content, distribution, and revenue for the company's digital, social, and Connected TV platforms.

Bakshi shared the news via a LinkedIn post, emphasising the strategic nature of his new position. "This isn’t just a title change — it’s an opportunity to lead the growth and transformation of content and content consumption across platforms that are shaping how audiences engage today: Connected TV, social ecosystems, and strategic digital partnerships," he wrote. He also highlighted his vision to "create impact where audiences are headed, not where they’ve been."

Prior to this elevation, Bakshi worked as head of digital video strategy and partnerships at Network18, wherein he managed digital video operations for a wide range of platforms, including CNN-News18, CNBC-TV18, News18 India, and the digital news platform Firstpost.

Bakshi has over 17 years of experience in the media industry, having held leadership roles in both digital and broadcast domains. His career history includes a significant tenure as vice-president – Network Content at Times Network, and various senior editorial and digital content roles at NDTV. He also gained experience at Turner Broadcasting System and SAB TV, focusing on content strategy and audience engagement.