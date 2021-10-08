Network18 Digital appoints new leadership team for general news, branded content business

Shobit Bhargava has joined as the National Sales head for General News cluster, Network18 Digital. Bhargava has earlier worked with prominent brands including The Times Group, Vodafone, ICICI Bank, Sify and ITC. At Times Group, he was instrumental in turning around the Technology Vertical, making it the fastest growing vertical fuelled by ‘Branded content’.

He will report to S Shivakumar, COO – Branded Content, Revenue Management, Network18 Digital.