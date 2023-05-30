Network18 elevates Smriti Mehra as CEO of English and Business News

Previously, she was CEO, of Business News, Network18 Media & Investment.
Network18, India has promoted Smriti Mehra, currently CEO, of Business News, Network18 Media & Investment to the role of CEO of English and Business News. She is now CEO - English and Business News - CNBC TV18, CNN News18, CNBC Awaaz, Bajar, CNBCtv18.com.
In previous roles at Network18, Smriti has led significant deal closures, both on campaign sponsorships and traditional FCT advertising. She has been credited with transforming the Focus vertical from being an on-ground, event-based business to one being driven on virtual platforms. She will report to Avinash Kaul, CEO - Broadcast News for Network18.