Network18 elevates Sudipto Nandy to Product Head – General News, News18.Com

Speaking about the announcement, Mitul Sangani, COO – News18 languages, News18.com, said, “Sudipto, over the years, with his impeccable leadership skills, has produced stellar initiatives that continue to see News18 languages grow from strength to strength. His knowledge of the current market will see us cater to diverse audiences in a more-improved manner by laying further impetus to our unique content and innovation. His creativity and resourcefulness are a valuable asset to the team and we look forward to the ideas and strategies that he shall implement.”