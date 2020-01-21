Network18 elevates Sudipto Nandy to Product Head – General News, News18.Com

News18, one of India's leading television broadcast networks, has seen a meteoric rise across languages in users and revenue over the last 12 months. To further drive efficiencies across News18 digital properties and to help foster a leadership position across all languages, Sudipto Nandy has now been elevated to Product Head – General News, News18.com.
Holding the position of product function for News18 languages earlier, Sudipto, in his new role, will be driving forward the mandate to grow the News18 cluster which includes English, Languages and App Products. His primary task will be to further propel the current working model in a manner that leverages synergies across English & Language products to drive audience growth and usage. His current designation will see him continue to report to Mitul Sangani, COO – News18 languages.
Speaking about the announcement, Mitul Sangani, COO – News18 languages, News18.com, said, “Sudipto, over the years, with his impeccable leadership skills, has produced stellar initiatives that continue to see News18 languages grow from strength to strength. His knowledge of the current market will see us cater to diverse audiences in a more-improved manner by laying further impetus to our unique content and innovation. His creativity and resourcefulness are a valuable asset to the team and we look forward to the ideas and strategies that he shall implement.”
Sudipto Nandy, product head-General News, News18.com, commented, “I am excited to undertake the new responsibility with Network18. It has been a great journey till now. Our efforts have led to News18 languages, with over 91 million unique visitors across web platforms, lead over its competition for the fourth time in a row amongst multi-vernacular information sites. This further inspires the team to deliver unique content and initiate campaigns that connect with our audiences and readers. I look forward to taking charge of my new role and work with an amazing team further taking Network18 to greater heights.”