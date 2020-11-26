Network18 Media elevates Saraswathi Anand as its General Manager

Previously, she was the Marketing Lead - Languages at Network Media & Investment
Network18 Media has recently elevated Saraswathi Anand as its general manager. Anand joined the media group in April 2019 as the Marketing Lead - Languages. Priot to this, Saraswathi worked with ZEEL as head of brand for around 3 years and was heading the brand portfolio for Zee Kannada.
A professional with over 16 years of experience in brand management space, Saraswathi has spent 10 years plus in media and has worked across media platforms, like Radio, Print & TV, have handled all aspects of brand communication.
In her previous roles, Saraswathi has worked with Vijay Karnataka, Radio Indigo, Radio Mirchi, Accenture, Titan and Mudra Communications.