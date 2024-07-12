Network18 Media & Investments elevates Sahil Shetty as chief revenue officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shetty was previously serving as national head digital revenue and strategy.
Network18 Media & Investments has promoted Sahil Shetty as chief revenue officer. Prior to this role, he was working as national head digital revenue and strategy for the past two years. He made the announcement in a LinkedIn post.
He has been associated with Network18 group for more than five years. He joined the company in 2019 as West and South digital head.
In the past, he has also worked with Bennett Coleman and Co., Barclays UK Retail and Business Bank, Vodafone UK and Accenture UK. His focus lies in driving digital revenue and crafting innovative strategies.