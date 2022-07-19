Network18 Media ropes in India Today's Tanisha Sangha as Head Of Digital Video Strategy and Growth

Network18, the diversified media conglomerate has recently appointed Tanisha Sangha from India Today as Head Of Digital Video Strategy and Growth. She will strategise growth initiatives for digital videos across the board for Network18. Sangha joins the Network18 group after a 12-year long stint with India Today as Multimedia Director, Digital. She was also a part of the core digital leadership team driving strategy and innovation for multiple brands across the group. She also launched and scaled multiple digital-first video properties in English and Hindi.