Network18 onboards Richa Anirudh for digital platform Kadak

Senior journalist Richa Anirudh will be joining Network18 Media & Investments as a consultant for its digital platform Kadak.

Anirudh began her career in journalism in 2002 with Zee News and later worked with Channel 7, which became IBN7 (now News18 India). She is widely known for her show Zindagi Live, which aired from 2007 and received multiple awards for its impactful storytelling. She has also hosted radio shows on Big FM and currently runs a YouTube channel titled Zindagi with Richa.

Kadak is led by consulting editor Shamsher Singh and is steadily expanding its editorial team.