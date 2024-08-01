Network18 restructures leadership team

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company is now focused on boosting revenue and improving cost efficiency.
Network 18 has announced restructuring of its leadership team as part of a strategic shift towards enhancing product development, technology innovation, and audience expansion, according to sources close to the development.
Puneet Singhvi, CEO of Network18 (Digital) and president of corporate strategy at Network18 Media & Investments, will lead efforts in digital audience growth, oversee the off-platform business, and manage the establishment and operation of the Centre of Excellence (CoE). Additionally, he will be responsible for overall cost management.
Singhvi will also focus on strengthening relationships and generating revenue from platforms like Google, Taboola, and Amazon, while exploring partnerships with AI providers, connected TV brands, and other distribution channels.
Avinash Kaul, CEO of Network18 (Broadcast) and managing director of A+E Networks, TV18, will focus on driving direct revenue growth across TV, digital, and print media, excluding Moneycontrol. He will also maintain his role in enhancing ratings and overseeing the operations of TV and print business segments.
Both executives will continue to report to Rahul Joshi.