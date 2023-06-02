Network18 ropes in Byju’s Sunil Sharma to lead Tech Transformation

Sunil will report to Network18’s Managing Director Rahul Joshi.
Network18 has announced the appointment of Sunil Sharma as chief product & technology officer.
In his new role, Sunil will lead the group’s convergence and digital technology initiatives, including tech architecture, content, data and monetisation management tools, software and product engineering for all general and business news brands under the group’s umbrella.
He will focus on disruptive technologies such as generative AI to improve processes, develop audiences, localise stories and distribute content efficiently.
Sunil will report to Network18’s Managing Director Rahul Joshi, and work closely with other leaders to foster a strong tech and product DNA across Network18 brands.
Sunil brings with him over two decades of ‘Big Tech’ experience in software product development across sectors such as telecom, retail, media streaming and EdTech businesses. Prior to joining Network18, Sunil was Vice President of Engineering at Byju's, where he spearheaded customer experience and customer support technology initiatives. Before that, he served at Amazon for over seven years, making notable contributions in retail, logistics, and Prime Video.
Rajat Nigam will continue to lead as the Group CTO, spearheading overall broadcast tech efforts, including broadcast IT/infrastructure, technology operations, cyber security, enterprise IT and cloud & infra operations. He will also mentor and guide Sunil.
From story planning to content consumption on any and every device, the company’s goal is to deliver a top-class experience and conceptualise solutions that will enrich the story-telling experience, paint a picture of audiences in granular detail and help customers to attain maximum value.