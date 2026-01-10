Network18 ropes in Vipin Ramachandran as Lead Marketing – South

Network18 Media & Investments has appointed Vipin Ramachandran as lead marketing – South. He joins the media company from Sony Pictures Networks India, where he worked on Sony LIV as senior manager – brand marketing.

Ramachandran posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile. Prior to Sony LIV, Ramachandran spent over three years at Mindshare (WPP) as director, working closely with IKEA India and also managed accounts such as Essilor, United Breweries and Landmark Group (Max Fashion).

Earlier in his career, Ramachandran held several brand and marketing leadership roles at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he was part of the launch team for ZEE Keralam.

Ramachandran began his career in media sales and business development with Mathrubhumi Group and later Malayala Manorama Television, working across print, television, digital and integrated media solutions.

With experience spanning media, entertainment, OTT platforms, retail and agency ecosystems, Ramachandran brings over a decade of marketing, brand strategy and integrated media expertise to his current role at Network18.