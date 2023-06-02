New Balance appoints Radeshwer Davar as Country Manager

With over 15 years of experience Davar has an experience in retail industry across luxury, athleisure, sporting goods.
Radeshwer Davar joins New Balance as the country manager for India and will be spearheading the expansion of the brand as a direct entity in the growing Indian market.
New Balance, a sports footwear & apparel brand headquartered in Boston, MA and has the following mission: Demonstrating responsible leadership, we build global brands that athletes are proud to wear, associates are proud to create and communities are proud to host.
Previously as a vice president with Reliance Brands, Radeshwer was heading Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta & Versace business in India. With over 15 years of experience in retail industry across luxury, athleisure, sporting goods, Radeshwer will be looking to make the direct entry of New Balance into India successful by establishing the brand strongly with the Indian customers and deliver sustainable growth.