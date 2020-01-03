News Broadcasters Federation appoints R Jai Krishna as Secretary General

News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), the Indian industry association for news broadcasters from 14 languages and 25 states has recently appointed R Jai Krishna as its Secretary General. Krishna is also working with Unacademy as Professional Educator on contract basis (as mentioned on his Linkedin profile).
A graduate in political science from Presidency College, Krishna started his career as a writer with Domex Business Information Systems. With more than two decades in the industry he has stints with media houses like HT Media, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Express and FICCI.