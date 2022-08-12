News Nation Network announces appointments in Sales Team

Speaking of joining the team, Harsha said “It gives me great pleasure to join the enthusiastic and aggressive team of News Nation Network. The brand is already well established, and I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to achieve long-term goals”. With over 20 years of work experience Harsha in his previous roles has worked for various organisations like Sahara TV Network, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Zee Media Corporation Ltd., Mahuaa Media Network, ETV News Network & Network 18 before joining News Nation Network. He has been a part of launches like Zee Bihar Jharkhand and relaunches like Zee Sangam, India 24*7 etc.