News Nation Network announces appointments in Sales Team

Vivek Makker has been roped in as EVP, National Head Sales & Harsha Vardhan Dwivedi as Vice President Sales.
News Nation network has recently roped in Vivek Makker as executive vice president, national head sales for the network & Harsha Vardhan Dwivedi as vice president sales to take care of its Regional Business. In their individual capacity they will be responsible for the performance of all revenue-generating avenues, drive growth through strategic decisions, partner with key stakeholders and steer revenue acceleration through their leadership
Prior to this, Vivek Makker was national head for NDTV India. Vivek is a well-known media professional with over two decades of experience and a unique relationship driven personal approach with Clients, Advertising agencies and his Teams. He has also worked with HT media, Star TV, Times OOH.
On his role Vivek added “Feeling excited and happy to be part of News Nation, one of the fastest expanding Media groups that has futuristic approach and deep-rooted traditional values”
Speaking of joining the team, Harsha said “It gives me great pleasure to join the enthusiastic and aggressive team of News Nation Network. The brand is already well established, and I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to achieve long-term goals”. With over 20 years of work experience Harsha in his previous roles has worked for various organisations like Sahara TV Network, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Zee Media Corporation Ltd., Mahuaa Media Network, ETV News Network & Network 18 before joining News Nation Network. He has been a part of launches like Zee Bihar Jharkhand and relaunches like Zee Sangam, India 24*7 etc.
Bhuwan Bhatt, chief business officer, News Nation Network, said “Inclusion of Vivek and Harsha, will further strengthen the team. We are immensely hopeful that Vivek & Harsha would bring huge value to the organization with their leadership and interpersonal skills. We look forward to driving growth of all the brand with each passing day in their respective roles”
The network currently broadcasts a national Hindi news channel “News Nation”, three regional channels “News State UK/UP”, “News State MP/CG” “News State Bihar/Jharkhand and has a strong digital presence. The network is all set to enter various states with its regional news offerings in a couple of months.