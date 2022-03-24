News Nation's Abhay Ojha joins ZEE Media as CRO

Zee Media Corporation, has roped in Abhay Ojha as the new chief revenue officer for all of its 14 news channel properties. In his role, Ojha will be responsible for the performance of all revenue-generating avenues, drive growth through strategic decisions, partner with different stakeholders, and steer leadership on behalf of the sales team of all TV channels of Zee Media. He will closely work with senior leadership teams across the organisation with a focus to achieve long-term goals of the company.