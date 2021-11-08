News18 Rajasthan launches “Khel Se Kholo Kismat”

Rajasthan has produced some of the best athletes like Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Krishna Poonia, Apurvi Chandela and Devendra Jhajharia who have represented India at global meets. However lack of proper sporting infrastructure and facilities has contributed to lack of more sporting talents and sports in the state. Recently state Sports Ministry has announced many initiatives to overcome these challenges and transform the sports ecosystem. To give further momentum to the government’s initiative and to contribute to making Rajasthan a sporting powerhouse, News18 Rajasthan has launched a special campaign “Khel Se Kholo Kismat”.