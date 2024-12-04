News18 Studios names Sanjukta N Kapoor & Neha Nagpal Chatterjee as VP– revenue

News18 Studios, the branded content arm of Network18 has announced the appointment of Sanjukta N Kapoor and Neha Nagpal Chatterjee as vice president – revenue. The duo will drive the monetisation strategy and audience engagement for the network’s flagship editorial IPs, solidifying News18 Studios' position as a powerhouse in the media landscape. Sanjukta and Neha will report into S Shivakumar, CEO, News18 Studios.

The new appointments align with News18 Studios’ mission to enhance its market presence and leverage the unmatched reach and leadership of its network. Kapoor and Chatterjee bring a wealth of experience in building client relationships, crafting innovative solutions, and driving monetisation strategies that create value for all stakeholders.

Kapoor is a seasoned media sales professional with over 20 years of diverse industry experience. Having worked with the Times Group for over 15 years across television and print businesses, she brings with her vast knowledge and understanding of integrated media solutions that unpack tremendous value for marketers looking to partner with the largest media properties. She joins News18 Studios as vice president of revenue (West & South) from Republic Network, where she served as vice president and business head at Republic Brand Studio.

With a dynamic career in media spanning 20 years across digital, television, and print industries, Chatterjee joins News18 Studios as vice president - revenue (North & East). Her last stint was as director – sales at ShareChat, where she was part of the team that launched Moj, a short video platform in India. Having led conversations that connect India to Bharat, Neha understands the nuanced world of integrated media, which has defined content consumption patterns across markets and geographies in India.

Speaking on the new appointments, S Shivakumar, CEO, News18 Studios said, "At News18 Studios, we are committed to moving culture forward through meaningful conversations and thought leadership. Our IPs are designed to engage, inspire, and deliver value to our partners. With Sanjukta and Neha on board, we are excited to take our flagship properties to market, create cultural moments with opportunities for brands to connect with audiences, and build lasting impact."

As Network18’s branded content division, News18 Studio partners with purpose-driven brands to lead powerful conversations that contribute to nation-building. Brand partnerships play a key role in driving brand narratives, fostering a sense of community, and aligning with cultural movements, all while engaging stakeholders who shape the future.