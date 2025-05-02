News24's Group Editor (Digital) Abhishek Mehrotra quits

Abhishek Mehrotra, the group editor (digital) at News24, has resigned from his position after working for around 2 years.

Advertisment

Abhishek has experience of around 20 years in the field of journalism in which he donned the role of a digital editor for a decade. Speaking about the upcoming assignments, Abhishek said that he wishes to explore the video platforms and do something innovative altogether with the websites. Besides this, he also wishes to try his hand in the field of management and revenue creation.

On his work experience at News24, Abhishek Mehrotra said that working with the MD, Anurradha Prasad (who was also his reporting manager) was an amazing experience. He claims to have learned the value of patience and calmness from Mrs Prasad, which is an important achievement for him.

Speaking about Abhishek, MD and editor-in-chief of BAG Network, Anurradha Prasad said that his passion and dedication towards work is commendable.

News24 currently operates four websites which includes the ones in Hindi and English, E24 for entertainment and News24Sports for sports coverage.

After having experience in print media, pacing up with the world Abhishek switched to the digital world and worked at multiple media organisations in different capacities. Mehrotra had served as the digital editor of business world before beginning his stint as the group editor digital at News24.

As the digital editor at Zee Media, he played a pivotal role for three years wherein his leadership brought Zee News to the number-one position and the website crossed the giant figure of 100 million users.

His journey in journalism started with Swarajya Times in Agra, there upon he worked with other leading dailies like Dainik Jagran and Amar Ujala.

He stepped into digital media with Nav Bharat Times (NBT), the Hindi leading daily of one of the biggest media conglomerates, Times Group where he worked for five years before joining Jagran's digital platform. He took Jagran's portal to the topmost position backed by his experience, efforts, and editorial expertise.

He also served at Samachar4Media, a media-centric portal for a stint of six years. At a very young age, he developed deep insights into the workings of the web world realising that the future of journalism lies in digital media. He is a regular columnist for the likes of DainikJagran, Amar Ujala, and Outlook Hindi and loves to write on contemporary issues along with penning down his views on social media.