NEXT by Rediffusion names Asheesh Malhotra as Executive Director

Welcoming Asheesh Malhotra to NEXT by Rediffusion, Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of the Rediffusion group said, “In Asheesh we have a true blue blooded professional who has worked across categories, domains, brands and geographies. I have personally worked with him during his earlier stint at Rediffusion when he was handling the Taj hotels business nearly 20 years ago. We again worked together when he led the Toyota business in Bangalore at Dentsu. Asheesh is client focused, strategically strong and very good with creative teams. The assignment at NEXT by Rediffusion is just right for him – a combination of innovation and experience”.