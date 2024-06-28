NEXUS Automotive International appoints G. Srinivasa Raghavan as chairman of the board of directors

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Raghavan is the managing director of ki Mobility Solutions and CEO and global president of TVS Mobility.
G. Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director - ki Mobility Solutions and CEO and global president - TVS Mobility has been elected as chairman of the board of directors of NEXUS Automotive International. ki Mobility Solutions is an independent automobile aftermarket business. This appointment strengthens, NEXUS’ as a “growth accelerator” and “innovative” strategies.
In line with NEXUS’ DNA since its creation ten years ago, NEXUS has elected a leader coming from a fast-growing market, India, as chairman of its board of directors. It is the first time that an Indian leader is taking a global responsibility of that kind in the Automotive Aftermarket, reflecting the rising role of India in the overall Global economy.
This election sends a powerful message to the entire automotive industry, underscoring Nexus's rising influence in India and broader Asian markets. Raghavan being the leader of ki Mobility Solutions (TVS Mobility), an innovative start-up is heading towards a large success. It also highlights the company's dedication to expanding its geographical reach, following the leadership of former chairmen from the Middle East (Akram Sharour) and South America (Gerson Prado).
With G. Srinivasa Raghavan steering the board of directors, the company is set to continue its trajectory of success, reinforcing its global presence and accelerating the pace of innovative investments within the Global Automotive Aftermarket landscape.
Gaël Escribe, CEO of NEXUS, commented on the election, “Raghavan's appointment aligns perfectly with our core values and our commitment to investing in and supporting activities in fast-growing markets. His leadership will drive us forward and embark on a new decade of global reinforcement. Our new motto, ‘Brightening our future,’ encapsulates our vision for growth and innovation in the coming decades.”
G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director - ki Mobility Solutions and CEO and global president - TVS Mobility added, “I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time for NEXUS. We are poised to strengthen our position as a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry, facing major challenges head-on. Innovation in a fast transformation industry is a key answer to take benefits from rising opportunities.”