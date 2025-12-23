Nicole Fernandes joins Stashfin as lead corporate communications & PR

Stashfin has appointed Nicole Fernandes as lead – corporate communications & public relations, as the digital lending platform strengthens its communications function amid increased scrutiny of the fintech sector.

In her new role, Fernandes will oversee Stashfin’s corporate communications mandate, including media relations, leadership positioning, brand narrative development and stakeholder engagement. The appointment comes at a time when fintech companies are placing greater emphasis on credibility, trust and consistency in external communication.

Fernandes brings close to a decade of experience across corporate communications, fintech PR, brand strategy and editorial content, with exposure across newsroom, agency, consulting and platform-side roles.

Most recently, she was associated with Madison World (Madison PR), where she spent nearly four years as senior account manager, handling public relations for news channel clients and contributing to long-term narrative planning across sectors.

Prior to that, she worked as deputy manager at Ketchum Sampark, where she supported strategic media engagement for financial services clients alongside senior leadership teams. She later served as fintech PR band lead at Wizikey, focusing on data-led storytelling and media positioning for digital-first financial brands.

Her earlier experience also includes working as a public relations consultant across finance, food, hospitality and corporate sectors.

Fernandes began her career in journalism, working as a new media sub-editor at Deccan Chronicle Holdings, followed by a stint at Yahoo Finance as a content coordinator, covering finance and technology. This editorial background continues to shape her approach to corporate communications, particularly in engaging with business and financial media.

At Stashfin, she will be responsible for shaping the company’s corporate voice and leadership narrative, with a focus on responsible digital lending, technology-led trust and financial inclusion.