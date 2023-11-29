Nidhi S Mittal from JioSaavn joins Blue Vector as Group CEO

In her last role with JioSaavn, as head of brand marketing, Nidhi was at the forefront of leading B2B solutions for the audio streaming service. Prior to this, she played a pivotal role at Tata Advanced Systems, establishing and integrating marketing and inside sales functions. She has also provided consultancy to startups, orchestrating projects such as up-selling, cross-selling, and creating OEM distribution and reseller channels across Pan Asia and the Middle East. Her professional history includes associations with DXC Technologies, the British Council, Steria Sopra, and Toyota Financial Services.