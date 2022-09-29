Nielsen India appoints Deepak Mann as new Director, Marketing Effectiveness

Mann joins Nielsen with more than 18 years of rich experience in business insights and analytics. Previously, he was the Insights Head at Amway, where he managed global, regional as well as market specific roles across geographies. At Amway, Mann has held various leadership roles, including six years as Regional Consumer and Media Insights Head for Europe, India and Africa. He was also the CMI Global Lead Nutrition, based out of US, for two years. Prior to Amway, Mann was associated with Research International, the Research subsidiary of the WPP group.