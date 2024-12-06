Nihir Parikh steps down as CEO of Nykaa Fashion

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, announced on December 5 that Nihir Parikh, CEO of Nykaa Fashion, has resigned. Parikh has been immediately relieved of his responsibilities, the company confirmed. Nykaa Fashion serves as the fashion division of FSN E-Commerce Ventures.

“Nihir Parikh, CEO- Nykaa Fashion.com and a senior management personnel of the company, has tendered his resignation, on account of personal commitments. The resignation will be effective the close of business hours of December 05, 2024”, FSN E-Commerce Ventures disclosed this information in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Parikh, who has been associated with Nykaa for nearly a decade, held several key leadership roles during his tenure. He joined the company as chief strategy officer in 2015, later taking on the role of chief business officer in 2016, which he held for five years. In 2021, Parikh was appointed CEO of NykaaMan and head of retail. He took on the role of CEO for NykaaFashion.com in 2023, while continuing to oversee NykaaMan.