Nike appoints Elliot Hill as new CEO and president replacing John Donahoe

Nike names Elliot Hill as the new CEO and president. The company announced on Thursday that CEO John Donahoe will step down after leading the company for over five years.
Hill, a former Nike veteran, is returning for his second stint. After beginning his career at Nike as an intern in 1988 and rising through 19 different roles, including president – consumer and marketplace, he retired in 2020.
Now, he is set to rejoin the company in October 2024 as president and CEO.