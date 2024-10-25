Nike India appoints Dean Gomes as new marketing director

Nike India has appointed Dean Gomes as its new marketing director, bringing with him nearly two decades of expertise in sales and marketing.

Advertisment

Prior to joining Nike, Gomes held the position of senior general manager at Reliance Brands, where he spearheaded the marketing efforts for the apparel brand Superdry in India. His role encompassed a wide range of responsibilities, including brand and digital marketing.

Gomes's experience also includes serving as the marketing director for the energy drink brand Monster in India and working with the sportswear giant Adidas. His diverse background positions him well to drive Nike India's marketing strategies forward.