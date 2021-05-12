Nikhil Gandhi has quit TikTok

The former India head of the short video app was at present its head in Middle East, Turkey, Africa (META), and South Asia.
"After much reflection on my time here at ByteDance, and looking at my future goals, I have made the difficult decision to leave my role in the company. Working with TikTok, I have seen our app shepherd in a new era of connection, communication, and cultural appreciation,” said Gandhi in an official statement.
Sources have confirmed that Daniel Habashi will expand his role from TikTok GM of Canada to now also serve as interim TikTok GM of META (Middle East, Turkey, and Africa) and South Asia.
Gandhi joined TikTok in 2017 as head of India and South Asia and was redesignated to his last known role in January 2021 after the short video app wrapped up its India operations following its ban in India in June 2020.
With over two decades of experience, Gandhi has worked at organisations like Times Network, The Walt Disney Company, UTV, and Viacom 18.