Nikhil Madhok to join Amazon Prime Video as Head of Hindi Original Content

Previously, he was with Disney + Hotstar as Executive Vice President.
As per sources, Nikhil Madhok, former EVP & Head of Original Content of Disney+ Hotstar will join Amazon Prime Video as Head of Hindi original content beginning next week.
He joined Disney + Hotstar in July 2018 and was responsible for the entire slate of Specials from content strategy, ideation, curation, script development, production and launch.
With almost two decades experience in the industry, he has worked with Unilever, Turner Broadcasting System, Star Network and Discovery. This was his second stint at Star. He has earlier worked with the network from 2011 to 2016. Prior to joining Star in 2017, he was with Discovery Inc in Singapore and was responsible for Discovery's suite of Linear TV and Digital products across APAC.