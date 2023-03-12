Nikhil Mathur, India TV’s marketing head, has quit

He moves on after spending over two years at the news media organisation.
Stepping down from his role as India TV’s marketing head is Nikhil Mathur. He intends to take a small break before moving on to his next venture.
He joined the news media organisation in January 2021. The availability of Live India TV at Delhi, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Chandigarh airports is one of the many successes to his name during his tenure at India TV.
Before it, Mathur worked at places such as TV9 Network, PTC Punjabi Network, Focus News, Zee News, and Lexicon PR, among others.
Mathur, in a statement, said, “It has been an incredible journey working at India TV, and I am grateful for the opportunities that I have had here. I would like to thank the entire India TV team for their support and dedication, and I look forward to staying connected with them in the future."