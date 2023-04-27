Nikhil Mathur joins TV9 as Head Marketing & Stratregic Partnerships - News9 Plus

Previously, he was with India TV as Head Of Marketing.
TV9 has roped in Nikhil Mathur for News9 Plus as head marketing & strategic partnerships. Mathur quit India TV last month after working for 2 years as marketing head. He updated about this development on his LinkedIn profile. This is Mathur's second stint with TV9, previous being in the year 2021 as general manager marketing.
Before his stint at TV9, he worked as the general manager – marketing for PTC Punjabi network where he was responsible for the entire gamut of marketing including brand planning, marketing campaigns(consumer & trade), creative development & advertising, media planning, strategic partnerships, corporate communications and social media marketing.
He has also worked with Zee News in the past as assistant vice president of events. In this role, he was responsible for handling creative development including artworks, AVs, scripts and execution for different promotional materials like brochures, coffee table books in the predetermined budgets and timelines.