Nikhil Narayanan joins Pine Labs as Creative Head

Ogilvy's ex-creative director, Nikhil Narayanan has recently joined Pine Labs as creative head. He announced this development on his LinkedIn profile. Prior to this, he was with Tata Consultancy as creative head (Internal Comms + Social).
In the past, Narayanan has worked with agencies like Origami Creative Concepts, Grey Group and McCann. He has worked with brands including Apple, 3M, Lenovo, Perfetti, Accenture, Titan, The Hindu, Britannia, TVS, Dell, ITC, to name a few.