Nikhil Pavithran has been elevated to head Kaizzen- the integrated PR and digital agency as the COO. He will also be heading the company's MENA market.

Advertisment

Pavithran, who was the company's Group President, announced the elevation through a LinkedIn post. Pavithran has been with the company since 2018 and has joined as the Vice President of the Mumbai area.

Before his stint at Kaizzen, Pavithran was Vice President at Percept. He has also worked at companies like Fluid Media and Eulogy.