Nikhil Sharma joins Perfetti Van Melle India as managing director

Sharma previously held the position of managing director at Perfetti Van Melle Vietnam.
Perfetti Van Melle, an Italian confectionery, has appointed Nikhil Sharma as the new managing director for Indian business. T.A. Pai Management Institute, Karnataka, shared a post regarding the appointment as Sharma is an alumni of the college.
He was previously heading the Vietnam region as managing director for the last 6 years.
In 1999, Sharma embarked on his journey with Perfetti Van Melle as a management trainee. Over the years, he assumed diverse roles within sales and marketing, eventually leading the marketing function by 2012.
In 2015, he transitioned to general management and took on international assignments, first as the head of Perfetti Van Melle Philippines and later as the managing director of Perfetti Van Melle Vietnam.
Sharma will leverage his global experience to drive success for Perfetti Van Melle's Indian business.