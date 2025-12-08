Nikhilesh Pillay joins Crunchyroll as senior marketing manager

Crunchyroll has appointed Nikhilesh Pillay as senior manager – marketing, marking his move from ShareChat, where he worked across several marketing roles over the last three years.



Pillay announced the transition in a LinkedIn post, describing it as a shift from championing Bharat’s digital voice to shaping anime fandom in India. “Happy to share that I’ve joined Crunchyroll as senior manager - marketing… This next storyline is about making global pop culture even bigger at home,” he wrote.

Pillay joined Crunchyroll in December 2025. His previous stint at ShareChat spanned roles including senior manager – marketing, marketing manager and manager – marketing communication, where he worked across brand campaigns, creator-led initiatives and digital engagement programmes.

Before ShareChat, he served as senior consultant at Archetype and held brand communications roles at Madison PR. His earlier experience includes account management positions at Concept PR and Mavcomm Consulting, along with a publicist role at Spice PR focusing on digital-first communication, media relations and campaign execution.