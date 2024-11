Nikita Abhanave joins Skoda Auto Volkswagen India as head of digital marketing. Before this, she was serving as senior director for digital at Mindshare.

Abhanave took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Abhanave brings over 14 years of experience in digital marketing and ad-tech, having worked with brands across various sectors and regions. She has held roles at DDB Mudra Group, Alchemy Group, Yatra Online, Networkplay Media, and WATConsult, among others.