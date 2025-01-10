Nikita Hooper joins Micromax Informatics as Head of Communications

Nikita Hooper has joined as head of communications, where she will oversee both external and internal communications, as well as marketing. Prior to this role, Hooper was working as head of communications for Versuni.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Hooper is an experienced communications professional with a background in public relations. She is skilled in event management, media relations, client services, and marketing. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Haier Appliances India, Jajabor Brand Consultancy, Ruder Finn India, Genesis BCW, and more.