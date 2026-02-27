Nikita Kandhari to lead marketing for Hindi slate at Prime Video

Nikita Kandhari has stepped into an expanded role at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, where she will now lead content marketing for the Hindi slate across original series, movies and licensed titles. She shared the update on LinkedIn.

Kandhari was previously principal – content marketing at Prime Video and MGM Studios. In her new role, she will oversee campaigns spanning originals and acquired content within the Hindi portfolio.

In her LinkedIn post, she described the past year as “an intense period of learning — across building new IPs, shaping campaigns, and working more closely than ever with cross-functional teams”. She added that she looks forward to continuing to build “thoughtful, audience-first campaigns for the stories we truly believe in”.