Tata AIA Life taps Niladri Bhattacharya as VP of corporate comms & social media

Before the move, he was the head of corporate communications at Aditya Birla Health Insurance.

afaqs! news bureau
Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance has hired Niladri Bhattacharya as its vice president of corporate communications and social media.

“I lead the company’s brand narrative and digital strategy. My role focuses on enhancing reputation, driving impactful storytelling, and fostering engagement across platforms,” reads the job description on his LinkedIn account.

Before this move, Bhattacharya was the head of corporate communications at Aditya Birla Health Insurance for two years. In a career spanning 15 years, he has worked at Marsh India, Cogencis Information Services, Business Standard, and Reuters News. 

