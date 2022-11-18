Nilesh Gupta takes additional charge of branding and creative strategy at Meesho

Nilesh Gupta, senior director, Growth at Meesho has been heading the activation and acquisition arm for the company since the past two years and has recently taken up the branding & creatives charter as well. In this extended role, he will be responsible for the team that manages brand building and creative strategy, while continuing to lead acquisition & activation also at Meesho. His expertise in growth & marketing strategy, business analytics and deep user understanding has contributed immensely to the company’s growth over the past few years. Under his leadership, Meesho became the most downloaded e-commerce application in the world.