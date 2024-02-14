Nilesh Malani leaves Polycab India as its chief marketing officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He served in the organisation for more than three years.
Nilesh Malani, CMO, Polycab India, announced on LinkedIn, that he will be moving on from the company after a stint of three and a half years. He also hinted that he will be joining a new workplace soon.
Having worked in a variety of marketing-related roles for various organisations, including Asian Paints, Castrol India, and JSW Steel, Nilesh has about 27 years of experience overall.
Nilesh holds a degree in Chemistry from Mumbai University, an MBA from SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, a postgraduate degree from Sasmira's Institute of Management Studies & Research, and affiliations with Cornell University.