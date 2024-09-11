Nilesh Zaveri joins Warner Bros. Discovery as SVP, CFO, and COO, APAC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this role, Zaveri was working with VICE Media as MD - APAC and COO/CFO - Asia Pacific.
Warner Bros. Discovery Appoints Nilesh Zaveri as SVP, CFO, and COO for APAC.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Before joining Warner Bros. Discovery, Nilesh Zaveri spent over six years at VICE Media, where he served as managing director for the APAC region. He initially joined VICE Media as COO and CFO for Asia Pacific.
Prior to that, he held the role of SVP, chief financial officer and corporate operations, Asia Pacific at Discovery Inc. Zaveri has also worked with ESPN Star Sports and 21st Century Fox.
With over 20 years of experience, Nilesh Zaveri brings expertise in finance, strategy, operations, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and board representation.