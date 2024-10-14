Nimisha Pandey is set to join Sony SAB as programming head

Nimisha Pandey, formerly the chief content officer at Zee5, is set to join Sony SAB as its programming head. This is her second stint at Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI). Pandey began her career at Sony Entertainment, then known as Multi Screen Media, in 2004.

Pandey has been with Zee5 since 2021. Prior to that she was the Director of International Originals at Netflix. With over two decades experience, she has also worked with ALT Digital, Balaji Telefilms and 4 Lions Films, and other production companies.

Pandey is yet to update her LinkedIn.