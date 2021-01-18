Nimisha Pandey to head Hindi Originals for ZEE5

Nimisha commenced her career in television as a creative executive, diversifying her experience as a director and programming head, before going on to explore the digital domain by launching ALTBalaji in the year 2017. In her previous stint, she was associated with Netflix as the Director for International Originals, giving her a rich experience in the domain of content creation for the digital ecosystem. Nimisha has also been associated with leading production houses like 4 Lions Films and Firework Productions.