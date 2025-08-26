Nimisha Prasad joins Xiaomi India as corporate PR lead

Nimisha Prasad has been appointed as Corporate PR Lead at Xiaomi India. She shared the update on her LinkedIn, writing, “I am thrilled to be stepping into a new role at Xiaomi India as Corporate PR Lead, after completing a wonderful stint at Noise.”

Expressing gratitude for the seamless transition, she added, “A big thank you to everyone who’s made the start so seamless already … for the trust and opportunity to build something purposeful together.”

Based out of Gurgaon, Prasad noted she is eager to do what she loves most — “telling untold stories, building brand, shaping perception, and driving impactful conversations.”

Previously, Prasad served as PR Manager at Noise, where she built communication strategy with impactful storytelling. She also spent over three years with MSL India, worked at Adfactors PR managing diverse client portfolios, and began her career at Edelman in consumer tech and brand communications.