Ninad Pathak joins Cello as head of digital marketing. Prior to joining Cello, Pathak served as assistant vice president of marketing at IndiaFirst Life.

Advertisment

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Pathak has over a decade of experience in new product development, integrated media (ATL, Social, digital) planning and deployment, branding and creative content strategy.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Madison World, Interpublic Group, Nielsen, and more.